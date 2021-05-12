Naturli’ Partners With Scandanavia’s Biggest Poultry Producer For ‘Green Nuggets’ in Gas Stations

An unlikely partnership has formed in Denmark between popular plant-based producer Naturli‘ Foods and Scandi Standard, the Swedish owners of the Danpo group, Scandinavia’s biggest producer of poultry. Together they have produced “Green Nuggets” which are now available at 107 Q8 service stations across the country, while 57% of Danes report a desire to cut down on meat.

“It is expected that the green nuggets and other plant-based products will amount to five per cent of Q8’s total food sales in 2024, and that figure will increase in the following years,” says Helle Skov director of Q8 service stations.

Naturli’s CEO Henrik Lund reports to vegconomist that, after several taste tests, the plant-based nuggets have the crisp and crunchy texture of traditional nuggets as well as a high approval rate for their taste. The recipe for the green nuggets is based on Naturli’s own pea protein, PEA’F, which is now included in a number of products – both in Denmark and internationally.

Lund says he is delighted to have developed such an important product with a major poultry producer. “Strategic collaboration like this – across traditional sectors and boundaries – is the way forward to lots more green food products for consumers. We are not just talking about in Denmark; we can also see opportunities for export.”

Helle Skov adds, “We want to give our customers a chance to choose greener and more sustainable meals, and we can get closer to our targets through strong partnerships like this one with Naturli’. That is why we want more plant-based products that taste good at our service stations. We are starting out with green versions of sausage rolls and nuggets, because those are some of the most popular products among our customers. Last year sausage rolls were one of our top-selling products, so a green alternative there will really make a difference.”

