Nestlé Launches Plant-Based Egg and Shrimp

Nestlé has launched vegan alternatives to egg and shrimp in London. Garden Gourmet vEGGie is made with soy protein and can be scrambled and fried like poultry eggs. Garden Gourmet Vrimp are made with seaweed, peas and konjac root and are said to have the taste and texture of shrimp.

This follows the news from July, when Nestlé confirmed it is working with Future Meat Technologies in Israel, to enter the cultured meat category. The multinational conglomerate can evidently see the benefits of funding alt protein and is keen to enter the various segments.

Stefan Palzer, Nestlé Chief Technology Officer, says: “Our new plant-based shrimp and egg alternatives have authentic texture and taste, as well as good nutritional profiles. This makes them an ideal alternative to animal originals for many dishes. Our years of expertise in plant, protein and nutritional science have enabled our teams to develop these great innovations in less than a year. Our research team is already preparing to launch the next vegan innovations.”

Both Garden Gourmet Vrimp and vEGGie will be launched later this year for a test period at selected supermarkets in various European markets.

Share article: share

share

share

email