Nestlé to Relaunch Garden Gourmet in UK Supermarkets with Sensational Range

Global food giant Nestlé is relaunching its plant-based Garden Gourmet brand into UK supermarkets. After initially entering the UK market back in 2018, the world’s largest food producer is hoping to crack the growing UK alt meat retail scene with its Sensational range.

Nestlé has announced plans to roll out the Garden Gourmet Sensational vegan range from 20th September, with the brand advertising its commitment to be carbon neutral by 2022. The plant-based range is already popular in the UK foodservice, with Subway UK using Garden Gourmet as the sole provider of vegan meatballs in its popular Meatless Meatball Marinara.

Initially, the range will include four plant-based products comprising burger, mince, Cumberland-style sausages, and Mediterranean-style filet pieces. Nestlé has recently been expanding its alt protein operations, with the launch of its Wunda plant-based milk and industry-shaking entry into the cell-cultured meat sphere. Earlier this year, the company also launched KitKat V, certified by the Vegan society.

“With more and more people looking for great-tasting, more sustainable plant-based food, we are very excited to bring the Garden Gourmet range to UK supermarkets with our tastiest and juiciest Sensational range. We want people to fall in love with plant-based eating at first bite which is why we have worked hard to deliver even more meat-like flavour and texture to satisfy even the most discerning of taste buds”, commented Honza Dusanek, Managing Director for Food and Dairy at Nestlé UK and Ireland.

