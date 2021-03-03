New Electric Volvo C40 is Completely Leather-Free

The future of Volvo Cars is electric and, at least in this model, free of animal suffering, because the new electric Volvo C40 is the first model to be completely leather-free. The C40 Recharge is based on the CMA vehicle platform and is the first Volvo model in history to be designed as an all-electric vehicle.

As early as 2025, 50 per cent of global sales are expected to be all-electric cars, with hybrids making up the rest. By 2030, according to various estimates, every car sold could be a purely electric-based car.

“The C40 Recharge represents the future of Volvo and shows where we are going,” said Henrik Green, Chief Technology Officer. “It is fully electric, will only be offered online with a convenient care package and will be available for delivery quickly. Getting a new Volvo has never been so attractive.”

