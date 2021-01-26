New Plant-Based JUST Egg Sous Vide Bites to Launch in March

Eat Just announces a partnership with Cuisine Solutions for a forthcoming US retail launch of new product ‘JUST Egg Sous Vide bites’, as part of an exclusive agreement whereby Cuisine Solutions will develop and produce the new line of Eat Just plant-based sous vide egg (French for “under vacuum”) around the globe.

The new plantbased egg product is due to roll out from this March and will be available in the freezer section of select grocery stores in four flavors: America (roasted potato, dill, chives, red bell pepper and black pepper); India (curry, broccoli, cauliflower, coconut milk and lemongrass); Japan (portobello mushrooms, yams, togarashi, soy and tamari); and Mexico (roasted poblanos, chipotle chile powder, black beans, corn and lime).

The JUST Egg Sous Vide bites will be sold as a box of four that can be heated in a conventional oven, toaster oven or microwave, and as with other JUST Egg formats, the key ingredient is mung bean protein. The product is free of cholesterol and has as much protein or more protein as many animal proteins at 9-13g per serving.

“The Cuisine Solutions team is the best in the world at what they do. We partnered with them because of their unparalleled expertise and leadership in the sous vide industry and their commitment to make our food system even better. We’re excited for consumers to taste what we’ve been working on,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just.

Today’s news arrives on the eve of International Sous Vide Day and a celebration of the 50thanniversary of the modern sous vide technique popularized by Cuisine Solutions and its Chief Scientist Dr. Bruno Goussault, widely known as the father of modern of sous vide.

“Josh’s vision for the future of plant-based food is extremely inspirational and also very much aligned with Cuisine Solutions’ vision—both organizations seek to impact and revolutionize the food industry on a daily basis, which is what makes this such a natural partnership. There are very few food companies in the world that could match the culinary innovation capabilities of Cuisine Solutions R&D. Eat Just has this same DNA when it comes to being open to forward-thinking, innovative ideas and developments.

“We are extremely excited to start supplying customers with the best sous vide egg bites in the market made with the best plant-based eggs , ” said Felipe Hasselmann, President and CEO of Cuisine Solutions.

