New Purpose-Driven Vegan Creamer Brand ‘Honest to Goodness’ Launches With a Focus on Sustainability

Honest to Goodness has launched this week as a purpose-driven creamer brand, offering plant-based coffee creamers using carefully sourced ingredients from around the world. The new brand’s initial product line consists of Madagascan Vanilla Bean, Unsweetened Madagascan Vanilla Bean, and Himalayan Salted Caramel.

Honest to Goodness, a B Corp, states it was founded on a mission to support local communities where its ingredients, principally its vanilla beans, are sourced, to bring a more conscious, purpose-driven creamer to market. Through its partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG’s, The Canopy Project in Madagascar, the newly launched brand says it works with local tree planting partners to directly engage with the community to promote agroforestry best practices, environmental literacy, and economic development.

“We partner with like-minded brands and companies to bring environmental and societal impact at scale to remote communities and villages where ingredients are commonly sourced, and where the people and the planet deserve care and dedication,” said EARTHDAY.ORG’s Business Development Manager, David Van Siclen. “Every acre planted through this program will not only help restore degraded forests but aim to provide meaningful income to local Madagascar families.”

By planting thousands of trees in partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG, the brand is helping to create ongoing opportunities for employment, and ultimately these reforestation projects help stabilize landscape erosion, increase groundwater retention, and offset carbon emissions.

“In creating Honest to Goodness, we were passionate about developing a unique plant-based creamer that tastes delicious, and also gives back to the planet and regions where we source our ingredients,” said Olivia Sanchez, VP of Marketing for Coffee Creamers at Danone North America. “We are on a mission to bring goodness to your coffee cup, and when you sip our globally-inspired flavors, know that we are committed to making measurable, positive impact in the communities where our high-quality ingredients are grown.”

Honest to Goodness coffee creamers single serve (16oz.) flavors are now available via Amazon Fresh and Fresh Direct at $3.99 each. Global Variety Packs are available via Amazon.com and priced at $12.00 per pack. The products are dairy-free, vegan, lactose-free, gluten-free, carrageenan-free, and non-GMO project verified. To learn more visit www.honestogoodness.com .

