New York’s Most Emblematic Nathan’s Famous Introduces First Vegan Hot Dog

Nathan’s Famous, one of New York’s most famous chains, which first began distributing its iconic hot dogs on the renowned Coney Island in 1916, has introduced its first vegan hot dog through to a new partnership between Nathan’s Famous and Meatless Farm.

The vegan hot dogs are now available online for USD $49.99 (includes 6 pieces with bun and mustard). Within the next few weeks they will be available in Nathan’s Famous shops in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Florida. Each unit in those shops will cost USD $4.99.

As we reported in December 2020, rapidly growing meat alternative proucer Meatless Farm announced its further expansion into several US retail and e-commerce channels, as well as its intention to raise up to $75 million in 2021, also announcing that it will launch 12 new products over the next six months, to add to its current portfolio of meat-free ground, burgers, sausage links, and sausage patties.

