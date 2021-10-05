NOBLE Jerky Launches at Walmart Canada After Going 100% Plant-Based

Canadian company Urbani Foods produced conventional meat-based products for half a century. But three years ago, it decided to pivot and become entirely plant-based. Now, it makes vegan jerky under the name NOBLE Jerky.

In 2020, NOBLE’s revenue soared by 70% YOY, as more consumers shifted towards plant-based diets during the pandemic. By August of this year, demand was so high that the company experienced a short-term supply shortage.

Now, the vegan jerky has launched at Walmart stores across Canada. It contains up to 14 grams of plant-based protein per serving, with no artificial ingredients and minimal processing.

NOBLE says the launch is a strategic move that it hopes will expose its products to a new group of customers throughout the country. The company transitioned to plant-based after recognising that the meat industry is not sustainable, and it aims to encourage others to do the same by making the vegan lifestyle as easy as possible.

“We have an enormous sense of pride to be part of the growing plant-based selection available in Walmart Canada and helping Canadian consumers get access to top-quality, plant protein snacks,” said Jordan Urbani, Co-Founder of Noble Jerky.

He added, “Our brand’s core mission is to help our local and global communities live better and healthier lives. Today marks a very special day as we introduce our products in one of the most prominent grocery chain stores in our country and for the benefit of our fellow Canadians, in our commitment to making vegan accessible and effortless to everyone.”

