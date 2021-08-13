NOMO Launches New Vegan Choc Buttons, Has Sold 351 Tonnes of Chocolate – Equal to Almost 30 Double Decker Buses

Following the recent launch of its vegan chocolate lollipops for children, NOMO – the UK’s number one vegan and free-from chocolate brand – has announced the launch of giant chocolate drop-shaped buttons in its most popular flavours, Creamy Choc and Caramel & Sea Salt.

As well as being suitable as treats for plant-based or children with allergies, the drops are also suitable for use in baking, an activity on the continuous rise since the beginning of the global health situation.

The new product launch follows a hugely successful year for the brand, with Jacqueline Tyrrell, Brand Manager explaining, “Since launching in 2019, NOMO has become officially the number one vegan and free-from chocolate brand in the UK worth £9m in RSV selling over 6.6 million in unit sales and 351 tonnes of chocolate – equal to almost thirty double-decker buses.”

Tyrrell added, “We’re so proud to be expanding our chocolate range as we continue to grow and meet changing consumer needs. As a brand, NOMO ensures that no one misses out, and our new sharing pack brings just that. Our giant chocolate buttons aim to provide a fantastic vegan and free from option that everyone can enjoy on those sharing and baking occasions, without compromising on the taste and texture people love from milk chocolate. We hope this new product will help to open our brand to a new customer base by allowing consumers to open a bag to spread some NOMO joy.

“Each of these products is made with rainforest alliance certified cocoa, so you can enjoy your chocolate knowing it’s kind to the environment. These delicious chocolate buttons will initially be available in Sainsbury’s and Waitrose with more retailers to follow later this year.”

NOMO is available from Holland & Barrett, the UK’s leading health retailer, Tesco, Waitrose, ASDA, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Amazon, The Vegan Kind Supermarket, and the NOMO Online store.

