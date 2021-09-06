NotCo’s Alt Milk Arrives in Stop & Shop, the Largest Retailer in Northeast USA

Chilean foodtech pioneer NotCo now has a presence in Stop & Shop, the largest food chain in the Northeastern United States with more than 400 shops in New Jersey, New York and New England.

Founded in 2015 in Santiago, Chile by Matias Muchnick, Pablo Zamora and Karim Pichara, NotCo achieved its goal of becoming a unicorn by raising $235m from investors such as Lewis Hamilton and Roger Federer this year, fuelling the company’s growth in both Latin America and the US.

As we reported last month, NotCo collaborated with Mostaza, Argentina’s largest burger chain, as well as forming a new alliance with Burger King in Paraguay.

Speaking to vegconomist this June, CEO Muchnick spoke about his brand’s upcoming IPO and plans for global expansion. “Since day one we’ve been looking to challenge the industry as a whole. Unlike companies that focus solely on alt-meats or alt-milk, we are the only company already selling products in key animal protein substitute areas with NotMilk, NotBurger, NotIceCream and NotMayo in five different countries.

We are the only global company to disrupt massive food and beverage simultaneously. Unicorn status will allow us to continue to develop the technology and our portfolio and challenge some of these larger players even more.”

