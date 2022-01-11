NXT LVL PZA Partners With THIS, Beyond Meat & Meatless Farm For “Secretly Vegan” Pizzas

NXT LVL PZA, a brand new London pizzeria, is partnering with some of the biggest names in plant-based meat to create pizzas that are “secretly vegan” in order to encourage omnivores to switch to a plant-based diet and take pizza to the NXT LVL.

On a mission to make vegan pizza the market standard

NXT LVL PZA is setting out to disrupt the £2.1bn UK pizza delivery market, with the aim of making vegan pizza the market standard rather than a menu option, onboarding industry experts Edin Basic, founder of Firezza Pizza, and Jerry Gamez, ex CEO of Le Pain Quotidien, to its advisory board to help expedite its mission.

The new startup states to vegconomist that it is collaborating with plant-based giants THIS, Beyond Meat, and Meatless Farm for the launch of its first delivery-only location in London, offering an initial eight core pizzas including the ‘Pac Mac’, ‘Hangry Birds’, and ‘Spice Invaders’, as well as starters, loaded tater tots and desserts.

Dirty, meaty pizza that doesn’t harm animals

Founder & CEO Fabio Matticoli says: “I’ve always craved a delicious, dirty, meaty pizza that doesn’t harm animals and the planet, but the vegan pizza options out there just weren’t satisfying to me. That’s why I decided to start this business, inviting the best food tech companies, and experienced QSR professionals to create vegan pizza that wins on taste, price and convenience.”

Michael Hunter, Managing Director UK at Meatless Farm, added: “We share a combined passion with NXT LVL PZA for bringing bold, tasty and exciting plant-based food to a broader market. From our bacon lardons to chicken fajita pieces, customers will be able to take a bite into mouth-watering next level plant-based pizza, where no one will feel they are missing out on meat.”

NXT LVL PZA is available to order at https://nxtlvl.pizza/ on Deliveroo, UberEats, and Just Eat, initially within a three miles radius around Nine Elms, London.