NY Chickpea Specialist Banza Collaborates With Beyond Meat and Follow Your Heart

Banza, a manufacturer of chickpea-based foods, recently announced new collaborations with Beyond Meat and Follow Your Heart. The new Supreme contains Beyond Sausage Italian Crumbles (though is topped with dairy cheese) and the Plant-Based Cheese is a fully vegan pizza with Follow Your Heart dairy-free cheese.

The New York based brand, which also produces chickpea pasta, pizza, rice, and mac & cheese, announced last month the rollout of Banza Pizza into several US retailers, marking a retail presence in over 8,000 outlets nationwide.

“Chickpeas, and by extension beans, are one of the best foods for human health and the environment. Since the launch of our pizzas, we have hoped to create a vegan cheese pizza. Consumer studies have confirmed our point,” says Brian Rudolph, CEO and co-founder of Banza.

