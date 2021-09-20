OmniFoods Continues Explosive Growth With Launch Into 1000 Woolworths Stores in Australia

Hong Kong’s OmniFoods has continued its rapid global expansion with a launch into Australian supermarket chain Woolworths. The brand’s plant-based spam and pork mince will be available at almost a thousand stores nationwide.

It’s the latest in a long line of worldwide partnerships for OmniFoods. Most recently, its products launched at Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods in the US, along with 25 restaurants in the country. And earlier this year, it expanded into 20 global markets, in addition to previous launches in Japan and China.

Plant-based at Woolworths

Woolworths is an ideal partner for OmniFoods, as the supermarket has been continually expanding its vegan range over the past two years. It now stocks products such as Deliciou’s vegan snacks and seasonings, Veganz’ plant-based pizza, and Fable Foods’ vegan beef. The chain has also been considerably increasing its range of vegan meats and cheeses, and recently invested in plant-based brand Harvest B.

But while the Woolworths launch is significant, OmniFoods won’t be stopping there — the company has ambitious plans to change the way the world eats for the benefit of animals, the environment, and human health. Eventually, it aims to become the world’s most popular plant-based ingredient.

“By providing our growing consumer base with a healthy and delicious plant-based pork alternative, we continue to fulfill our mission to construct a multi-faceted global ecosystem of future food that helps to combat climate change, food insecurity, public health crisis, planetary devastation, and animal suffering,” said David Yeung, founder of OmniFoods.

Share article: share

share

share

email