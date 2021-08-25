    • OmniFoods Launches OmniPork – Including Global Phenomenon Vegan SPAM – Into Sprouts and Whole Foods

    August 26, 2021
    Omnipork luncheon meat
    ©OmniFoods
    OmniFoods announces that its 100% plant-based pork are now available at Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market across 23 states. The range consists of OmniPork Ground, OmniPork Strips and OmniPork Luncheon – AKA vegan SPAM – the hotly anticipated product which was the first of its kind globally.

    After a recent launch with 25 chef and restaurant partners in California and Hawaii, as well as a national pop-up brand travelling through the Midwest, OmniPork Ground, OmniPork Strips and OmniPork Luncheon are now available at all 371 Sprouts Farmers Market, whereas OmniPork Ground and OmniPork Strips are available in select Whole Foods Market stores.

    Omnipork Spam
    ©Green Monday

    “After our successful expansion throughout Asia, Australia, and the UK since 2018, we are incredibly excited to bring OmniFoods to more people and communities by being on shelves at all Sprouts Farmers Market and select Whole Foods Market across America, bringing OmniFoods to an estimated 40,000 point of sale locations around the world,” said David Yeung, founder of Green Monday Holdings and OmniFoods.

    “By providing our growing consumer base with a healthy and delicious plant-based pork alternative, we continue to fulfil our mission to construct a multi-faceted global ecosystem of future food that helps to combat climate change, food insecurity, public health crisis, planetary devastation, and animal suffering.”

     

