OmniFoods Launches OmniSeafood’s Omni Crabcake into Starbucks Hong Kong

Starbucks Hong Kong announces it is to launch OmniSeafood’s plant-based crabcake to its menu, marking the third partnership between OmniFoods and the world’s largest coffee chain, which has been carrying OmniPork in China since April 2020.

OmniFoods first launched its range of OmniSeafood this June, consisting of Omni Classic Fillet, Omni Golden Fillet, Omni Ocean Burger, OmniTuna and OmniSalmon.

Further to the previous collaborations with Starbucks in the Philippines and Mainland China, Starbucks Hong Kong will now offer the Thai Style New Crab Cake Salad, incorporating Omni Crab Cake, served with mixed lettuce, pumpkin, tomato and fresh pomelo pulp.

The OmniPork based products BBQ Mochi Bun, Mince Roll and Classic Lasagna are available at Starbucks Philippines; The GG Double Flavoured Wrap is served in Starbucks across mainland China; and the OmniPork Truffle Focaccia and Omni Luncheon Cuba Sandwiches are exclusively served in Starbucks Greener Store Lab in Shanghai, where over 50% of its menu are plant-based.

David Yeung, founder and CEO of OmniFoods, stated: “We are thrilled to have Starbucks Hong Kong to be one of our first OmniSeafood launch partners. Besides the exciting menu item we are introducing, we trust this is the beginning of raising awareness that ocean preservation and reduction of seafood consumption should be high on everyone’s agenda in terms of combating climate change and ensuring food security for the planet.”

