OmniPork Continues World Domination, Now Available in 25 Restaurants Across the USA

OmniFoods, the food innovation arm under the award-winning Green Monday Holdings which produces the Asian success story OmniPork, announces that its 100% plant-based pork protein will be served in 25 restaurant brands across the USA this summer.

“We are continuing to work with fantastic restaurant partners and creative chefs who appreciate the impact food can have on our world” – David Yeung

With R&D in Canada and a distribution network in over 20 markets, OmniFoods’ range of alternative protein products includes the OmniPork series, the recently launched OmniSeafood series and the OmniEat series.

15 new restaurant partners

After an initial launch into ten restaurants this past spring in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Honolulu; a total of 15 new restaurant partners will feature OmniPork on their menus this summer in the form of sandwiches, burgers, pastelillos, pasta sauce, banh mi, sushi, dumplings, fried rice, noodle bowls, and more.

“After our successful expansion throughout Asia and initial launch here this Spring, we are continuing to work with fantastic restaurant partners and creative chefs who appreciate the impact food can have on our world,” said David Yeung, founder of Green Monday Holdings and OmniFoods. “We are incredibly excited to bring OmniPork to more people and communities as we work with additional partners across America.”

New restaurants now featuring OmniPork:

San Francisco and Oakland, CA:

Casa Borinquena

Malibu’s Burgers

The Lucky Pig

Los Angeles, CA:

Brothecary

Genghis Cohen

JA Jiaozi

Mirame Beverly Hills

OSPI

Srey Vegan

Veggie Fam

Orange County, CA:

Beleaf Burger

Kensho

Nice Guys

SubVegan SandwichesPlus Southern Fried Vegan takes OmniPork on the road this summer with pop-up locations in Chicago, WI, MN, ND, SD, NE, and IA.

Restaurants to continue serving OmniPork

San Francisco, CA:

Chef Reina

Shizen

Los Angeles, CA:

CHIFA

Little Fatty

MANEATINGPLANT

Morning Nights

Ramen Hood

RiceBox

Honolulu, HI:

GOEN Dining + Bar

Tane Vegan Izakaya

Share article: share

share

share

email