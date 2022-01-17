One Planet Pizza Launches Vegan Pizza Pockets with Violife Across UK

One Planet Pizza partners with Violife for “UK’s first” plant-based pizza pockets

One Planet Pizza has launched a new plant-based product range in celebration of Veganuary 2022. The frozen vegan pizza specialist has announced its Pizza Pocket line in association with Violife to be available across the UK.

Available in Mediterranean Vegetable, Peppernomi, and Cheezeburger varieties, the brand claims the launch represents a UK first for plant-based pizza pockets. It also marks the brand’s first collaboration with alt dairy leader Violife. The calzone-style pizzas feature a stone-baked base, One Planet Pizza’s family recipe tomato sauce, and Violife Epic Mature cheese.

Founded by father and son team Mike and Joe Hill, One Planet Pizza plants trees with their global reforestation partners for every pizza sold, and the new Violife partnership is just the latest in a long line of successful collaborations. Others have included Derek Sarno, Meatless Farm, and VFC to name a few.

Retail footprint

The frozen vegan pizza pioneer also revealed in a recent vegconomist interview that it is “seeking a mission-aligned partner” in the supermarket sector to increase its retail footprint in 2022.

“Our crustomers have been crying out for us to make pizza pockets! Whether it’s for them as devoted 80s fans or for their kids to get their hands on. To kick off the new year, our first collaboration with Violife is set to make their dreams come true – lunch has never been easier or tastier. You can thank us later!” stated Joe Hill, co-founder of One Planet Pizza.

One Planet Pizza Pocket in Mediterranean Vegetable, Peppernomi and Cheezeburger will be available for nationwide delivery, direct from One Planet Pizza as of January 20th from £2.99.