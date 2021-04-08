Online Vegan Marketplace Vejii Launches in Canada to Serve Growing Canadian Demand for Plant-Based

Vejii Holdings Ltd announces the launch of its new Canadian platform, making available the largest online vegan marketplace to the estimated 2.3 million vegetarians and 850,000 vegans in Canada. The launch follows the success of the US platform which was only launched in November of last year and which has been scaling rapidly, recently launching its Vejii Express service which offers guaranteed shipping within two business-days.

Vejii operates a multi-vendor platform and makes it possible for startup brands to list their product on the website, and gain national exposure for their brand. The food products available on the marketplace include industry game-changers such as Barvecue and Before the Butcher. This January, Vegan pro surfer Tia Blanco, an early-stage brand ambassador for Beyond Meat, was onboarded as official ambassador for Vejii which offers her personal brand of vegan and cruelty-free cosmetic products, Dear Self Skincare.

“For our Canadian launch, we are beginning by offering a thoughtfully curated selection of plant-based meat, dairy and seafood products, based on our top selling products in the U.S.,” said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. “We are committed to making plant-based food more accessible, while also supporting plant-based food producers, especially small businesses.”

The company says that it leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorders features, subscription programs, AI, and is always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience

“There are so many innovative plant-based startup brands that we are able to assist by providing national exposure,” said Zelickson. “The Vejii platform has been inspired by the innovators and founders that our team has had the privilege of working with. By providing startups with exposure we both help the brand and provide our customers with high-quality, plant-based alternatives that they may not have had access to before.”

