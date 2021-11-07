Orlando Startup VeganUs Launches Chicken and Beef as PB Meat Sales Skyrocket in US

Orlando-based newcomer VeganUs just launched its plant-based line of chicken and beef alternatives in the US.

According to the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA) and the Good Food Institute (GFI), the growth rate for the US plant-based food market more than doubled in 2020, as sales rose 27% to $7 billion. The plant-based alt-meat category is emerging as the industry’s cash cow with plant-based frozen meat sales rising 30% and refrigerated plant-based meat sales increasing by 75% in 2020.

In development since 2019, VeganUs was founded by two long time vegans, David K. Mao, PhD and Jessie J. Cheng. The first collection includes four frozen products – NoChicken Nuggets, NoChicken Burger, NoBeef Burger and NoBeef Crumbles –with all four VeganUs products being Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Plant-Based by the Plant-Based Food Association.

About the Products:

The NoChicken Nuggets are claimed to be an excellent source of plant-based protein and can be prepared in minutes. They come in an 8.8 oz. pack.

The NoChicken Burger offers 13 grams of soy-based plant protein in each 4 oz. burger. Sold in a two-pack, the NoChicken Burger is claimed to have the same texture and taste of "white meat".

The NoBeef Burger packs in 16 grams of meaty soy-based plant protein in each 4 oz. burger. Beet juice extract gives each patty its red juicy center. The NoBeef burger is also sold in a two-pack.

The NoBeef Crumbles are pre-seasoned and ready to cook. They come in an 8.8 oz. pack, claimed to offer the same versatility as ground beef.

Commenting that VeganUs is “committed to being part of the growing movement to make plant-based food available to the widest audience possible,” Mao highlights the startup’s mission is about nurturing the relationship with food and our planet.

“Everyone is on a different health and life journey. We at VeganUs are determined to make the process easier by providing food that is as delicious as it is easy to make,” adds Cheng.

Commercial production of VeganUs products is starting soon, with the first shipment expected to be available on the market early 2022. Distributors nationwide can contact VeganUs at [email protected] or on RangeMe for potential distribution partnership.

