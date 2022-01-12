Meet Orro: Vegan Meal Replacement Brand by TikTok Star Tabitha Brown

There are countless protein shakes available on the market, but orro, a fully vegan and clean-label meal replacement beverage, was created to offer something different.

Launched in early 2021, orro sells plant-based “Mini-Meal” solutions – nutritionally complete beverages designed to provide ample energy and fullness in a healthy, pre-portioned package. According to the company, what sets orro apart from most meal replacement drinks is the brand’s total commitment to clean ingredients.

A healthy option between meals

Made from pea protein, orro’s beverages are available in Vanilla and Chocolate varieties and are completely free of GMOs, artificial sweeteners, lactose, soy, gluten and other allergens. Each drink provides 16 grams of protein, 23 vitamins and minerals, and is meant to easily replace a whole meal or snack at any time of day.

The company notes the cartons’ sleek black and gold packaging is paper-based and completely sustainable. Most importantly, the brand says, orro’s products actually taste good.

Joining forces with Tabitha Brown

This last point is specially endorsed by Tabitha Brown, the vegan media superstar with millions of Instagram and TikTok fans. Upon launching last year, orro quickly partnered with Brown, famous for her effervescent personality and entertaining cooking videos, to promote the meal replacements to her massive audience.

On social media, Brown frequently features orro’s products in lively recipes and praises the beverage as an ideal healthy option after gym workouts or a nourishing pre-dinner snack.

Orro’s plant-based beverages are currently sold in cases containing 4 to 12 individual cartons, and can be purchased on Amazon and orro’s e-commerce website.

Protein shake boom

Orro joins a number of colorfully branded plant-based protein drinks that have debuted in recent years. In 2020, tennis star Venus Williams launched Happy Viking, a company specializing in vegan protein shakes and powders. Last year, Koia, makers of plant-based nutrition shakes, reported record-setting sales and welcomed NBA All-Star Chris Paul as a new investor.