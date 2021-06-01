Oumph! Arrives to “Kill Boring” in German Market Launch

Award-winning plant-based brand Oumph! has announced its launch in Germany. The sustainable Sweden-based brand has enjoyed huge successes in Scandinavia and the UK and six soy-based Oumph! products will now be available in selected Edeka Group stores from June with the slogan “Kill boring”.

After being acquired by the LIVEKINDLY collective of plant-based brands, Oumph! recently won the World Food Innovation Award 2021 and this year became an official sponsor for Veganuary.

The six products will be available in the freezer section, including Kebab, Chunks, Smoky Bites, Burger, and Mince. The company states that all soy utilised in the production of Oumph! products is grown sustainably and GMO-free within the EU, and the company aims to correspond with today’s zeitgeist and inspire not only vegans and vegetarians, but above all modern flexitarians.

In an interview with vegconomist, Oumph! Co-Founder and Head of Progress Strategy Anna-Kajsa Lidell explained: “Oumph! is a world class food innovation, created to appeal to a wide audience. In consequence, new consumers are drawn into the plant-based category. Plus, Oumph! offers a comparatively good nutritional value, and it is resource-efficient and climate savvy, which are extra bonuses that make our products attractive to the modern consumer.”

The Oumph! products are offered at a recommended retail price of €4.49 each.

