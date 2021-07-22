Oumph! Launches Award-Winning Pulled Oumph! in Australia After Huge Success Throughout Europe

LIVEKINDLY- owned plant meat brand Oumph!, originally from Sweden, today announced the launch of its Pulled Oumph! onto the Australian market following multiple successes throughout Europe.

Oumph! is currently available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, South Africa and Australia, as well as the UK where it reported a 400% increase in UK sales and the most recent addition of Germany. The soy-based products are designed for use in cooking and recipes, which the company says sets it apart from the many ‘ready meal’ style plant-based products currently available in Australian retail.

LIVEKINDLY Collective Australia’s General Manager Shaun Richardson said, “We’re excited about what Oumph! will bring to the Australian market. We want to kill boring and see a huge opportunity to satisfy consumers – particularly younger audiences – that are keen to experiment with plant-based foods, but don’t resonate with the brands and products currently on the market.”

Henrik Åkerman, Global Brand leader at Oumph! added, “Oumph! has a clear point of difference in the market with a range of flavourful products and a brand that appeals to a wider target beyond vegans and vegetarians. We encourage consumers to get creative with their Oumph!, to be adventurous, to try adding different spices and flavours. Oumph! has a bold, creative brand personality that resonates strongly with younger plant-based consumers in particular.”

Pulled Oumph! has already been listed at Woolworths. As part of a strategic expansion plan, a marketing campaign will support the range via a mix of above the line, PR, social media activations, and an influencer campaign featuring @noashealthyeats, @zaccharybird, @our.soul.purpose and @xpeesx.

