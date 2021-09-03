Oumph! Launches “Shaved” Döner Kebab Meat Made From Pea Protein in UK

Swedish plant-based brand Oumph! this week launched a new product – Oumph! Kebab Döner Style – into Iceland supermarkets in the UK. The new vegan kebab is made from pea protein, is gluten-free, and comes in “shaved” pieces like traditional kebab meat.

Oumph! continues its success after being acquired by LIVEKINDLY Co and rolling out into Germany through the Edeka Group stores this June and also expanding into the Australian market in July. The brand’s portfolio is now in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, South Africa and Australia.

“We are proud to share the newest plant-based innovation from Oumph! with all fast food lovers in the UK”, says Domenico Speciale, General manager UK at LIVEKINDLY Collective.

“When I first tasted it I could not tell it apart for kebab meat, it truly delivers on the taste and texture of your favourite Döner. It’s so easy to cook that we know consumers will love the opportunity to enjoy a plant-based version of their take away favourite at home.”

Oumph! Kebab Döner Style is available nationwide in Iceland and The Food Warehouse from now will be and coming soon to other retailers across the UK. Recommended retail price: £3 (280 g).

