Outstanding Foods Closes $10M Funding Round, Launches Pigless Bacon Seasoning

Plant-based food company Outstanding Foods has recently raised $10M in a Series A funding round, for the range co-founded by Chef Dave Anderson, creator of the Beyond Burger. The makers of PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds, has also launched a new range of seasonings, PigOut Pigless Bacon Seasonings.

The seasonings come in the flavours Original, Hella Hot, White Chedda, and KC BBQ. They will retail for $7.99 and are free of gluten, GMOs, and fat. Customers get a free recipe ebook, written by co-founder Chef Dave, with each purchase.

The funding round was led by SternAegis Ventures. Other investors included Kenneth Harris, former Chairman of the Board of Enjoy Life Foods, and Javier Valéz-Bautista, former CEO of Mission Foods and current CEO of El Dorado Foods. The company says it will use the funding to expand its retail footprint and marketing efforts. Some of the capital will also be used to develop new products.

The news follows on from the success of Outstanding Foods’ previous funding round, where the company raised $5M. In March of 2020, the company also received investment from rapper Snoop Dogg, who is a fan of its Pigless Pork Rinds.

Chef Dave said to us about the new seasonings: “As a vegan for over 30 years, I frequently missed the smokey, tasty flavor of bacon but there weren’t any plant-based bacon seasonings on the market that filled that taste bud gap! In the interest of plant-based foodies everywhere, I set out to create a truly awesome bacon seasoning. I took one for the team and sampled real bacon so I could match the taste to perfection. These seasonings will give those of us who miss bacon that flavor you crave – without any pig!”

