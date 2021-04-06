Papa John’s to Launch New Vegan Pizzas in Spain

At the beginning of 2020, Papa John’s was the first fast-food chain in Spain to offer vegan pizza – the Papa John’s Green is available in more than 70 restaurants on the peninsula.

This line currently consists of two pizzas: the first with natural tomato sauce, fresh tomato, onion, black olives, green pepper, mushrooms and vegan mozzarella; and the second with natural tomato sauce, fresh tomato, mushrooms, green pepper, vegan mozzarella and Beyond Meat.

The 100% vegan pizza initially came in only the medium size but is now available in family and XXL sizes.

According to Maria Menendez, marketing director for Spain and Portugal at Papa John’s Spain, the international chain plans to launch new vegan variants in the Iberian Peninsula, which are already in the works. Vegconomist en español will keep our readers informed about these developments.

Papa John’s Pizza in Spain is offering vegconomist en español readers a 30% discount on vegan pizzas on its website, with the code PJVEGANA30, with a minimum order of €10.95 to redeem the code at home.

