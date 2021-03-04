Peet’s Coffee Launches ‘Everything Plant-Based Sandwich’ Featuring Beyond Meat and JUST Egg

Following the news that Starbucks has launched a vegan menu across the US; Peet’s Coffee – whose founder was a mentor to the founders of Starbucks and whose 200+ locations operate across 11 US states – announces a partnership with Beyond Meat and JUST Egg for the Everything Plant-Based Sandwich. There will also be a range of oat-based drinks as part of the 2021 Spring menu.

The Everything Plant-Based Sandwich contains Beyond Sausage with folded JUST Egg and melted vegan cheddar, providing 21 grams of protein, and available in participating locations as of yesterday 3rd March.

“Peet’s Coffee isn’t just satisfied with checking the box on plant-based,” said Josh Tetrick, co-founder and CEO of Eat Just. “They understand the importance delivering a high-quality, delicious offering for their consumer and we couldn’t be more thrilled that JUST Egg met their expectations.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Beyond Meat and JUST Egg to bring Peetniks a delicious breakfast sandwich made with all plant-based ingredients,” said Lori Fulmer, Senior Food R&D Manager of Peet’s. “As consumers continue to demand more plant-based options we have expanded beyond alternative dairy, setting our sights on a plant-based breakfast sandwich that is not only better for the planet, but also every bite as delicious as your typical animal-based breakfast sandwich.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Peet’s Coffee to introduce Beyond Breakfast Sausage as part of their new plant-based sandwich item. Together, we are increasing accessibility and providing more choice to help meet the growing consumer demand for delicious plant-based options,” said Tim Smith, VP of Foodservice Sales, Beyond Meat.

Share article: share

share

share

email