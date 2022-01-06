Philadelphia Plant Based Cream Cheese Hits Shelves Across UK for Veganuary

Iconic cream cheese brand Philadelphia has launched a new plant-based alternative available to buy across the UK in Tesco. The freshly launched Philadelphia Plant Based has been developed over two years, combining oats and almonds for a dairy-free option.

“With over half a million people taking part in this year’s Veganuary, the appetite for plant-based alternatives has never been more apparent”

Produced by Mondelēz International, one of the largest food and beverage multinationals in North America, Philadelphia Plant Based will be launched in the brand’s 100% recyclable packaging, to be made with recycled plastic later in 2022. Looking to move away from the controversies of its past, Mondelēz has reportedly set long-term sustainability and well-being targets and has recently acquired Hu – a fast-growing plant-based snack company.

Vegan cream cheese market

The vegan cream cheese market has exploded over recent years, with options from Miyoko’s, Oatly, The Simple Root, and Treeline just some of the brands active in the segment. Philadelphia Plant Based is now available exclusively at Tesco supermarkets in the UK and online, priced at £2.50 for a 150g tub.

“With over half a million people taking part in this year’s Veganuary, the appetite for plant-based alternatives has never been more apparent. We’ve worked hard to make sure new Philadelphia Plant Based really delivers the same great taste and creaminess that people love and expect from Philadelphia and we’re delighted that there’s now a Philadelphia product for everyone – not a bagel or slice of toasted sourdough ever needs to go without again!”, Louise Stigant, UK Managing Director of Mondelēz International commented.