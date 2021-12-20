Crave Launches Vegan Smokey Bacon & Pickled Onion Monster Feet Snacks

British free-from snack brand Crave has launched two new products — Pickled Onion Monster Feet and Smokey Flavoured Streakers.

Both snacks are made with maize and are free of gluten, corn, milk, eggs, and lactose, as well as being suitable for vegans. According to Crave, they taste as good as or better than their mainstream equivalents.

Crave joins other UK companies such as confectionery brand Hancock’s in launching new snacks in time for Veganuary. The salty snacks are now available via TheVeganKind’s online supermarket.

The growth of vegan snacks

The market for vegan snacks is growing fast and is expected to be worth $73 billion by 2028. To cater to rising demand, many companies are launching plant-based versions of traditionally non-vegan snacks, such as Outstanding Foods’ pigless pork rinds and bacon seasonings.

But this is the first time Crave has entered the savoury snacks market — the brand’s other products consist of two luxury chocolate bars, Rocky Road and Kitchen Sink.

“We wanted to develop a range of snacks which revolutionise the free-from range. Instead of bland and boring we set out to create some snacks which are tongue-in-cheek, fun, and full of flavour,” said Crave founder Rob Brice.