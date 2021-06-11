Picnic Perfect: Squeaky Bean Brings “World’s First” Vegan Scotch Egg to Tesco in New Range

UK plant-based producer Squeaky Bean has launched what it claims to be the world’s first vegan supermarket Scotch Egg into Tesco. Made with Crackd – The No-Egg Egg – the new product is part of an unveiling of a plant-based summer eating range.

After being awarded the Plant-Based Food Manufacturer of the Year, as well as introducing a Big Brother style vegan “influencer house”, Squeaky Bean will be rolling out the new range in 585 Tesco stores across the UK.

The full range, ideal for picnics, summer meals, and packed lunches, includes:

Tomato, Red Pepper & Veta Tart, £3.00, 150g

Creamy Coronation Tart, £3.00, 150g

Chargrilled Memphis Style BBQ Mini Fillets, £3.00, 120g

Scotch Eggs, £3.00, 210g

“You might have thought plant-based food lovers have it all now that vegan versions exist of many meat and fish products, from chargrilled chicken-style pieces to fishless fingers. Yet alternatives to products containing egg are harder to find,” commented Sarah Augustine, co-creator of Squeaky Bean.

“We want to give vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians an alternative option for every meal or snack. The creation of our deliciously moreish vegan Scotch Eggs are part of Squeaky Bean’s mission to revolutionise plant-based eating. We’re delighted to partner with Crackd and match this epic filling with our famous meat alternatives to create a game changing snack,” she added.

