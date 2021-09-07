    • Pizza Nova Adds “Plantollini” Chicken to Menu at all 144 Toronto & Chicago Locations

    September 8, 2021
    Plant based pepperoni at
    Pizza Nova announced today the addition of Plant-Based Chicken across all Pizza Nova locations throughout Toronto and Chicago. The chicken product is produced by Field Roast, owned by Greenleaf, the plant-based arm of Maple Leaf.

    Pizza Nova and Field Roast partnered earlier this year to introduce the ‘Planteroni Pizza’ made with Field Roast Plant-Based Pepperoni (which can be ordered with vegan cheese), and have come together again after receiving positive feedback from customers, reporting that orders continue to increase for Pizza Nova.

    “We are proud to expand our plant-based offering and continue to deliver on our Puro Promise of sourcing high-quality products that do not compromise on taste”, says Domenic Primucci, President of Pizza Nova. “Our new mouthwatering PLANTOLLINI will help address the growing demand for plant-based proteins in the QSR space and will deliver a savoury flavour for our flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans alike.” 

    Pizza Nova field roast
    Plant based pepperoni at ©Pizza Nova

    “People are increasingly interested in eating more plant-based foods, and they don’t want to sacrifice flavor,” said Adam Grogan, Chief Operating Officer of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “We’re excited to grow our partnership with Pizza Nova and offer more delicious Field Roast products that satisfy consumer’s cravings.”

