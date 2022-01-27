Upton’s Naturals Arrives in South Africa With Plant-Based Bacon And Chorizo

US-based plant-based meat pioneer Upton’s Naturals, best-known for introducing the first seasoned seitan and kick-starting the jackfruit food trend, just announced a cooperation with Africa’s premier go-to-market platform Infinite Foods to join its plant-based foods offering with three of its products.

Infinite Foods is the to-go partner for the South African market with over 1,300 retail and foodservice outlets across South Africa, Mauritius, Botswana and Kenya. Founded in 2018, Infinite Foods is committed to “creating more opportunities for the plant-based industry to grow in Sub Saharan Africa.”

Among Infinite Foods portfolio are key players of the plant-based industry, including Beyond Meat, Oatly, and GOOD CATCH. Most recently, the South African company teamed up with Eat Just, Inc, maker of the best-selling plant-based egg substitute JUST Egg, to introduce the JUST Egg Folded product to the South African market.

Independently owned Upton’s Naturals is dedicated to using simple ingredients in their plant-based meat products and joins the plant-based portfolio of Infinite Foods with their Seitan Bacon, Chorizo Crumbles and Traditional Chunks. The Upton’s Naturals products are available on the menu at Infinite Café, Infinite Foods’ flagship restaurant or on its eCommerce site.

Speaking about the new cooperation and its impact, Michelle Adelman, CEO of Infinite Foods, comments: “As global recognition of the health and environmental impact of red meat increases, so is the need for great-tasting plant-based alternatives. African consumers are becoming conscious of the impact their food choices have on their health and the environment, but the products have to taste and perform great for consumers to switch. We are excited to include Upton Natural’s meat-free products to our portfolio to give South Africans another delicious meat alternative they can crave.”