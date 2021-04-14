Plant-based Meat Brand THIS Launches New Products for Summer

THIS™, one of the UK’s leading plant-based meat producers, known for what it calls “hyper-real food”, announces the launch of three new products designed to appeal to meat-lovers and vegans alike.

The popularity of flagship product THIS™ Isn’t Bacon has led the company’s innovation team to create THIS™ Isn’t Bacon Lardons – mini bites of smoky, crispy plant-based bacon that look, taste and cook like their conventional counterparts and are perfect for many applications, according to the company.

THIS™ will also make its first foray into the finger food category this summer with the launch of THIS™ Isn’t Pork Cocktail Sausages at the end of April. The new THIS™ Isn’t Chicken Skewers will also be launched in May this year.

Despite the Covid-related turbulence and challenges of the past year, THIS™ can look back on 12 successful months. After just 18 months on the market, THIS™ products are now stocked in over 6,000 retail locations, including Tesco, ASDA, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose.

