Plant-Based Producers Can Now Reinforce Their Vegan Credentials with ROCOL Vegan Certified Lubricant

ROCOL, the UK manufacturer of technically advanced industrial lubricants, has secured the Vegan Trademark for 45 of its food production products.

ROCOL claims to be the first lubricant and maintenance product manufacturer globally to secure the Vegan Trademark, as the lubricant specialist looks to cater to the exploding number of plant-based food producers across the world. The firm says the registration will help food manufacturers reinforce their vegan credentials and demonstrate a commitment to quality throughout the supply chain.

Boasting one of the widest portfolios of food-grade products on the market, ROCOL has secured vegan certification for its FOODLUBE and PUROL ranges. The range also has ISO 21469 certification, Halal, and Kosher, alongside NSF approvals and accreditations.

The Vegan Trademark

Provided by The Vegan Society and first introduced in 1990, the Vegan Trademark currently appears on over 53,000 products in 79 countries, including food, drink, cosmetics, clothing, and household items. Deal discovery brand Artos also recently received the certification, while the Vegan Trademark has developed an animal-free safety test alternative for cosmetic products.

“Data from SmartProtein/Nielsen reports 73% growth in sales of plant-based food in the UK between 2018 and 2020, and 63% growth in sales of plant-based meat alternatives as consumers reduced their meat consumption or switched to vegan, vegetarian, or flexitarian diets,” stated ROCOL Food & Hygiene segment specialist, Andy Howard.

“According to The Vegan Society, more than 90% of vegans and vegetarians look for vegan verification on the products they buy, and 85% believe that third-party certification is important. The Vegan Trademark is the most recognised mark globally, and this is why we sought to register products from our FOODLUBE and PUROL ranges,” Howard added.

