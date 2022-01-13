Plantish Unveils Whole Cut Plant-Based Salmon Nutritionally Equivalent to Fish

Most of the plant-based seafood products currently on the market are alternatives to more processed options such as fish fingers and fishcakes. But Israeli startup Plantish has set out to change that with what it claims is the world’s first whole cut plant-based salmon.

Following a $2 million funding round last year, Plantish has completed the development of a prototype. The boneless fillet has equivalent levels of protein, B vitamins, and omega 3 fatty acids to conventional salmon, while being free of toxins such as microplastics and mercury.

The fillet is made from a combination of legume proteins and algae extract. 3D printing is used to give the salmon an authentically fibrous structure.

Plantish’s plant-based salmon is expected to launch commercially in 2024, though it will also be showcased at various popup events later this year.

“We exist to save the oceans and eliminate the need to consume marine animals by providing more sustainable, more nutritious, and more delicious fish options,” said Ofek Ron, co-founder and CEO of Plantish. “Our vision is to be the world’s leading seafood brand, all without hurting a single fish.”

Alternatives to salmon

As concern about overfishing grows, an increasing number of companies worldwide are launching alt-salmon products. Here, we take a look at some of the most notable.

Wildtype

This US startup is developing cultivated salmon that is said to perform equally to conventional salmon when used in sushi preparations. Last year, the company was named a semifinalist in the XPRIZE Foundation Challenge to Feed the Next Billion.

Revo Foods

This Austrian company, formerly called Legendary Vish, is developing 3D-printed plant-based smoked salmon containing only 11 ingredients. The salmon is rich in nutrients like protein and omega 3.

Hooked

In 2020, Swedish company Hooked claimed to have developed the world’s first plant-based shredded salmon. Hooked has ambitious aims to save 50,000 fish and 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide in the coming years.

Planeteers

Based in Germany, Planeteers has already developed alternatives to raw and smoked salmon. The company says a whole-cut salmon fillet is also in the pipeline.

Good Catch

Just last week, alt-seafood company Good Catch announced it was launching the first plant-based salmon burgers to be produced entirely within the US. The product will be available nationwide through a partnership with United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), the largest natural grocery wholesale distributor in North America.

“Culinary innovation is at the forefront of everything we create at Good Catch and this new salmon will be an absolute game-changer in the market that boasts incredible flavor and texture,” said co-founder Chad Sarno. “We are excited to see consumer response to our Plant-Based Salmon Burgers, which provides a convenient meal solution without the harm.”