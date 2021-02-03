Plant-Based Tuna Alternative TUNO Launches at Sainsbury’s

US company Atlantic Natural Foods is to launch its plant-based tuna alternative at Sainsbury’s stores in the UK. Called TUNO™, the product is sold under the company’s Loma Linda brand. TUNO is already available at Asda and Morrisons, and was even stocked at Aldi for Veganuary last year. The company says it has experienced impressive sales since it arrived in the UK in 2019.

The vegan tuna can be eaten in a sandwich, as a salad topper, or as a snack. Four varieties of TUNO will be available at Sainsbury’s — Spring Water, Thai Sweet Chilli, TUNO Mayo, and Lemon Pepper. A 142g can is priced at £1.30.

Atlantic Natural Foods products are distributed by Worldwide Food Associates (WFA) in the UK.

Recently, there was some confusion when Dutch company Schouten Europe B.V. announced it would be launching a similarly named product called TuNo. However, Schouten has now agreed to rename the product within a month following objections from Atlantic Natural Foods. Schouten has clarified that it does not intend to market its product to the consumer — instead, it will be sold to companies to use as an ingredient.

“Sainsbury’s is one of the UK’s leading supermarkets and we are proud to secure this listing for TUNO, giving more consumers the opportunity to try our plant-based products in time for Veganuary,” said Eric Woods, managing director of WFA. “We hope TUNO will become a staple in people’s weekly shop and we look forward to seeing more consumers enjoy the product range.”

Share article: share

share

share

email