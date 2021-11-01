Plant Boss Launches “First Organic, Yellow Pea-Based, Shelf-Stable Meat Alternative”

US brand Plant Boss, owned by Frontier Co-op, has launched what it claims is the country’s first organic, shelf-stable meat alternative. Available in five flavours, the meatless crumbles are made from North American yellow peas.

According to Plant Boss, the products are high in protein, low in fat, and free of soy, GMOs, and gluten. They are now available from Co-Op Market and Amazon US, with more launches to follow.

The five flavours are:

Mild Plant Taco: Chile pepper, onion, and paprika.

Chile pepper, onion, and paprika. Pico De Gallo Plant Taco: Tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime.

Tomato, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime. Southwest Plant Taco: Chile pepper, paprika, garlic, and cayenne.

Chile pepper, paprika, garlic, and cayenne. All-Purpose Plant Crumbles: Onion, paprika, and black pepper.

Onion, paprika, and black pepper. Unseasoned Plant Crumbles: Unflavoured, to be seasoned to taste.

Shelf-stable foods surged in popularity during the pandemic, as uncertainty led consumers to stockpile. Around the same time, plant-based foods also saw a spike in sales, amid growing awareness of the connection between animal agriculture and the spread of disease. Plant Boss isn’t the only company to respond by launching foods that cater to both markets — others have introduced products like cashew-based shelf-stable mac and cheese and plant-based compostable coffee pods.

“Plant Boss is finally here to empower everyone — flexitarians, meat-eaters, vegans, and those in between — to make their own rules around eating less meat. Our 100% organic, shelf-stable meatless crumbles are so flavorful and impressively meaty in texture that you’ll hardly believe it isn’t the real thing,” said David Karpick, senior vice president of business development at Frontier Co-op. “We’re on a mission to replace meat without skipping a beat, but with clean, simple ingredients to deliver superior taste.”

