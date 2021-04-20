Plant Power Launches Oriental Spare Ribz and Smoked Tempeh Block in the UK

British tempeh brand Plant Power has launched a new product, Oriental Tempeh Spare Ribz, in the UK, as a follow-up to the company’s hugely successful Sticky BBQ Tempeh Spare Ribz.

The plant-based ribs are free of bones and coated in a sticky sweet and sour sauce. The product is now available at the company’s key retail partners and via its online store, which also offers a custom subscription service. Plant Power’s tempeh is stocked at over 1000 distribution points in the UK, the Republic of Ireland, and the UAE.

In order to offset its carbon emissions, the company funds a mangrove tree to be planted in Mozambique for each order placed. So far, it has planted over 1,500 trees.

The popularity of tempeh is soaring worldwide. A report last year valued the market at over $3.8M and predicted a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. And in January, Greenleaf Foods opened a $100M processing plant dedicated to tempeh in the US.

New products in the pipeline

Plant Power has recently launched a new smoked version of its tempeh block, which it says is ideal for BLTs and carbonara. The smoked block is already available via its online store and will be launching at retail partners next month.

The brand has also announced a collaboration with plant-based meal brand Soulful Food. The two companies will be launching Tempeh Katsu with Peppers, Baby Corn, and Brown Rice, which they claim is the UK’s first-ever tempeh-based ready meal. And according to founder Lawrence Hill, there’s more news coming up.

“We’ve got even more exciting products launching in the next few months, as well as key announcements on new distribution in the coming weeks!” he said.

