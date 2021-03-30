Planteneers Develops Solutions For Vegan Tuna and Salmon Filets

Generation Z consumers increasingly seek sustainable options and are looking more towards plantbased alternatives to seafood, and according to Innova Market Insights, at 32 percent worldwide this is the largest population segment. With this target group in mind, Germany’s Planteneers has developed various product ideas with which manufacturers can produce breaded fish, fish sticks, or filets.

A part of the Stern-Wywiol Gruppe which has revenues of over 500 million euros and some 1700 employees around the globe, Planteneers develops and produces custom system solutions for plant-based alternatives to meat, sausage and fish products, as well as cheese, dairy products and deli foods.

Among the company’s new products are fiildTex for alternatives to tuna pieces. The company states that with this product, customers can use standard meat and fish production machinery to make alternative tuna that looks and tastes like canned tunafish. Another innovation is fiildFish for alternatives to sushi-style raw fish and smoked products like smoked salmon. Planteneers reports that a plant-based alternative to salmon filet is in the pipeline.



Florian Bark, Product Manager Planteneers, explains: “The right choice of texturate is indispensable in order to get as close as possible to the animal product. Plant protein concentrates are also important in order to match the protein content of the final product to that of the original. In addition, we have a large portfolio of algae-based hydrocolloids that are perfect for making alternatives to fish and seafood.”

