Planterra Foods Going Global with UK, Australia & New Zealand Expansions Planned

Planterra Foods, the US producer owned by meatpacking giant JBS, has revealed plans to take its OZO range of plant-based meat alternatives to new international markets. The move follows recent retail expansion into Canada and Mexico for the rapidly growing brand.

Planterra’s global expansion plans reflect reports of promising debut sales in the US and Canada, with the flexitarian-focused brand now also fully available in Mexico’s Baja and Yucatan retail markets, as well as in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands. Despite being less than two years old as a business, Planterra’s UK launch is slated for later this year, with Australia and New Zealand next in line.

Based in Lafayette, CO, Planterra Foods is backed by one of the most controversial companies in the world, with JBS often referred to as the world’s largest meat company. With such backing, these global expansion plans may come as no surprise, with smaller vegan producers being forced to adapt to the new landscape of Big Meat money in the plant-based sphere. Planterra produces its plant-based products for the US and export at a JBS facility in Riverside, California.

“The United Kingdom will be next. That’s ahead later this year,” Planterra CEO Darcey Macken told the Denver Business Journal.

