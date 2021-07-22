Portland’s Take Two is On Track to Upcycle at Least 500,000 Pounds of Waste Grain From Beer Industry Into Barley Milk

With over 8 billion pounds of spent grain going to waste annually, Portland Oregon’s Take Two is the first company to utilize upcycled barley into nutritious plant milk. Committed to using upcycled ingredients, Take Two is one of the first companies to become Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association. The company announces the launch this week of its Barleymilk at Schnucks stores throughout Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The upcycled milks already launched last year in cafes across the Pacific Northwest and Los Angeles and are available in Original, Vanilla, Chocolate, which can also be shipped nationwide.

Take Two sources its upcycled barley from EverGrain, an Anheuser-Busch InBev-backed company based in St. Louis, which transforms the spent grain into high-quality, sustainable ingredients to create nutritious food and beverages.

Co-Founder & COO Matthew Olsofsky says, “We are on track to upcycle at least 500,000 pounds of spent grain this year, which is just scratching the surface of the billions of pounds of spent grain that go to waste annually. In tackling solving the 8 billion pounds of spent grain waste created annually, we are on a mission to transform the food system via upcycling.” “We are thrilled to launch Take Two Barleymilk with Schnucks. Creating partnerships with aligned and committed industry leaders is necessary to transform the food industry and to upcycle the billions of pounds of spent grain that go to waste annually. Take Two’s partnership with Schnucks will result in over 90,000 pounds of spent grain saved the first year,” says Co-Founder and CEO, Jerek Theo Lovey. “The upcycled barley in Take Two Barleymilk is sourced from EverGrain, which is headquartered in St. Louis. We are looking forward to bringing this nutritious ingredient to people in the local community.”

