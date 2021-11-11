Premium British Confectioner Mr. Stanley’s to Launch New Divine Vegan Fudge

Premium British confectioner Mr. Stanley’s, a division of the Gourmet Candy Company, is set to expand its range with the launch of its new Divine Vegan Fudge.

Mr Stanley’s confectionery range contains over 50 products, available in over 20 countries worldwide. The British confectioner is best known as a purveyor of traditional British butter fudge. With its new Divine Vegan Fudge, the British premium confectionery manufacturer is launching an all-vegan product for the first time.

According to Mr. Stanley’s, the Divine Vegan Fudge is handmade from an original recipe using traditional fudge methods, achieving the same crumbly texture as traditional butter fudge, with an added hint of sea salt. The Divine Vegan Fudge will be available online for £6.99 later this autumn.

Commenting on its first vegan launch, the company says, “Now no one has to miss out on Mr. Stanley’s tantalizing treats”.

