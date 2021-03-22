Prime Roots Unveils “World First” Vegan Lobster Ravioli

US plant-based meat producer Prime Roots has launched five varieties of vegan meat and seafood ravioli in honour of National Ravioli Day. The products are made with koji, a type of Japanese protein.

When co-founder Kimberlie Le asked thousands of people which comfort foods they’d most like to see plant-based versions of, ravioli topped the list. To cater to demand, Prime Roots has developed a whole range that’s fresh and ready-to-eat.

The company claims it’s the first ever vegan meat and seafood ravioli, though the products will only be available for a limited time.

The five flavours in the range are:

Lobster

Chicken and black truffle

Bacon and butternut squash

Chicken, pesto, and sun-dried tomato

Italian sausage.

Prime Roots isn’t the only company to have recently launched vegan seafood. In Hong Kong, British supermarket chain M&S has added a range of new products — including vegan fishcakes made with rice protein — to its Plant Kitchen range. And alt-meat company Quorn has introduced fishless scampi in the UK.

Meanwhile, Good Catch has recently launched an online store allowing customers to buy its range of alt-seafood products. These include plant-based crab cakes and tuna. And The Plant Based Seafood Co has launched its award-winning Mind Blown range into retail.

Prime Roots’ ravioli is now available across the US from the company’s online store.

