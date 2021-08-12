Publix Launches Pea Based Chicken Tenders & Burgers Under GreenWise Range

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the US, today announced the company’s first pea-based chicken tenders and burger patties. The GreenWise Chickenless Tenders land on shelves this week, and the GreenWise Meatless Burger was released in April, in addition to the black bean burger veggie burger already existing under the GreenWise brand.

As we reported last August, Publix has been steadily increasing its vegan offerings, and currently stocks brands such as Impossible Foods, BFree Foods, Beyond Meat, and plant-based products from Don Lee Farms.

“Customers are requesting more plant-based options to incorporate into their diets,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “By developing these meatless products under our trusted private-label GreenWise brand, we are offering our customers high-quality options to support their lifestyle.”

Publix states that it is committed to helping customers make food choices to meet their health, lifestyle and sustainability goals, including:

Expanding the variety of plant-based meat alternatives by offering popular national brands.

Offering fresh jackfruit, a popular substitute for shredded pork or chicken, at select Publix stores and all Publix GreenWise Market locations.

Sourcing local foods, including partnering with local hydroponic growers for sustainable leafy greens.

The company currently operates 1,276 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work.

