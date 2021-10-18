Pukka Launches Vegan Smoky Cheddar & Onion Pie in Collaboration With Applewood

Leading UK pie brand Pukka has added a third plant-based option to its range. The company has partnered with cheese company Norseland, the makers of Applewood Vegan, to produce the Vegan Smoky Cheddar Flavour & Onion pie.

The new product contains diced onion and potato in a smoky vegan sauce made from Norseland’s award-winning plant-based cheese. The filling is wrapped in Pukka’s signature 144-layer puff pastry.

The pies are now available at Morrisons, with a RRP of £1.89. They will roll out at Tesco early next month.

It’s been just over a year since Pukka launched its first plant-based products, Vegan Minced Steak & Onion Pie and Vegan Chicken & Mushroom Pie. The launch was timely — a survey earlier this year found that pies and pastries top the list of products that British consumers want to see more plant-based versions of. And at this year’s British Pie Awards, the vegan category received more entries than any other.

“As The People’s Pie, we’re always listening to the people of Britain – who have told us they want a vegan cheese pie recipe. Enter the newest member of our vegan family, which joins our popular Vegan Chicken & Mushroom and Vegan Minced Steak & Onion pies to bring the nation three plant-based Pukka recipes to choose from,” said Rachel Cranston, Head of Marketing and Innovation at Pukka.

