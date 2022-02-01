PureOaty Launches at Morrisons With New Barista & Enriched Oat Milks

Glebe Farm’s PureOaty launches at Morrisons in brand’s first supermarket listing.

Glebe Farm, the only British company making oat milk from scratch, has launched two new products — PureOaty Barista and PureOaty Creamy & Enriched.

While many barista-style plant milks rely on additives such as gums to make them foam, PureOaty Barista avoids these by using a unique production process to achieve the same result. PureOaty Creamy & Enriched has been developed for consumers who prefer their plant milks to be fortified with calcium and vitamins.

The new oat milks are now available at Morrisons stores nationwide, marking PureOaty’s first supermarket listing. Consumers can also purchase the oat milk on Amazon and direct from Glebe Farm’s website, priced at £1.80. The brand has refreshed its packaging to coincide with the launch.

Court battle

Glebe Farm made headlines last year when it was sued by Oatly, with the Swedish oat milk giant claiming the PureOaty brand infringed on its trademarks. But the judge ruled in favour of Glebe Farm, deciding that there was not enough similarity between the brands to constitute a trademark violation. A petition supporting Glebe Farm gained over 100,000 signatures, and the case significantly increased consumer awareness of the British brand.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our British barista grade oat drinks to our customers,” said Rebecca Rayner, Co-Founder of Glebe Farm. “Plant-based milk is more popular than ever, driven by changing consumer tastes and considerations around health and sustainability. A lot of people are increasingly looking to eat British foods and our oat milks tick all the boxes – especially with their best-in-class carbon footprint.”