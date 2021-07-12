Purity Dairy Moves Into Vegan Sector With First Plant-Based Milk Launch

After producing exclusively dairy products since 1925, Purity Dairy has launched its first plant-based range. The company developed the products in collaboration with Canada’s Smartest Kitchen at Holland College’s Culinary Institute of Canada.

The plant milks are made with oats and barley and come in three flavours — Original, Vanilla, and Chocolate. The Canadian company, which is based on Prince Edward Island, said it spent two years developing the products. It chose oat milk because it is the fastest-growing dairy alternative, and added barley to make the taste smoother.

Currently, the plant milks are only available at some independent stores, but Purity hopes to launch them at grocery stores in the near future. The company says it is also developing more plant-based products.

Growth of the oat milk market

In 2020, sales of oat milk skyrocketed at the beginning of the pandemic due to growing concerns about health and sustainability. A study conducted last year using an AI-powered audience intelligence program concluded that plant milks were now mainstream, with oat milk particularly popular.

“[It was] a lot of work to try to get the right flavour and taste and mouthfeel,” Purity’s general manager Tom Cullen told CBC. “We really felt that was part of the opportunity. We weren’t that impressed with the flavour and taste of some of the leading brands out there, and said well, there’s an opportunity here. We can do better.”

