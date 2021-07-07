Radio Celebrity Launches MAD Foods as “Singapore’s First” Alt Dairy FoodTech Startup

A new Singaporean brand named MAD Foods is set to launch its debut line of 100% plant-based cold brew coffee products based on oat milk, in Double Shot, Single Shot, and Decaf varieties. MAD Foods is reportedly Singapore’s first alt-dairy foodtech startup and was founded by Angelique Teo, a regional media and radio personality.

The Big Ideas Ventures-backed company says it has built a global waiting list of stores in Singapore, Australia, China, and New Zealand and that its cold brew plant-based coffee, which will be priced affordably, will roll out across 1,000 retail locations over the next 12 months in Singapore. According to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), over 90 percent of East Asians have lactose intolerance and as such the market is primed for such new CPG releases.

“I enjoyed MAD’s ready-to-drink oat milk latte in Singapore. The plant-based beverage is homogeneous to the eye, smooth in texture, and retains all the complex flavours I like in coffee. A refreshing and sustainable take on the RTD coffee category,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, CTO of Bühler Group.

“The journey of MAD has been, and is, an exciting and fulfilling one. I get to do what I love while giving everyone the choice to consume better. Along with strategic partners, I’m building a company that all Singaporeans can be proud of while doing my bit for sustainability and future generations. MAD is making beverages that consumers not only want, but need—products that taste fantastic and are kind on the body and planet,” said Angelique Nicolette Teo, female Founder of MAD, a radio and media personality currently with The Big Show—a morning drive-time show by One FM 91.3, a radio station owned by Singapore Press Holdings.

MAD’s oat milk-based vegan cold brew coffees are free from added sugar and GMOs and packed in BPA-free aluminium cans.

