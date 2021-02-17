Revo Foods: World’s First Public Tasting for 3D-Printed Plant-Based Salmon

Vienna-based Revo Foods, formerly known as Legendary Vish, specialises in developing plant-based fish using its own innovative 3D printing technology. Revo Foods has now announced the launch of what it claims is the world’s first 3D printed smoked salmon, “Salmon with Attitude”. The new product will be sampled for the first time on 6 March in Vienna in cooperation with Budapest Bagel.

Revo Foods says its plant-based salmon consists of only 11 ingredients and is rich in nutrients such as protein and omega-3. The 3D products contain no heavy metals, microplastics, antibiotics or other waste products found in salmon from industrial aquaculture.

80% of the world’s agricultural land is used for animal husbandry or for growing animal feed, which is a waste of natural resources. Revo Foods believes that overfishing should be a thing of the past; with the help of its 3D printing technology, the company wants to make this vision a reality.

Revo Foods is also giving away 3 exclusive free tickets to the public event. Interested parties can register for this on the homepage or on Instagram until 1 March. The winners will be drawn at random.

