Sainsbury’s Adds “Market First” Vegan Maple-Glazed Gammon Joint to Christmas Range

UK supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has added several new products to its Plant Pioneers range for the festive season. Among them is a maple-glazed plant-based gammon joint which appears to be a market first.

Made from pea and wheat protein, the joint is easy to carve and has a sweet, sticky maple glaze. Also new to the Plant Pioneers range are the No Turkey Crown and No Turkey Parcels. The turkey crown is made with mushrooms and pea protein and filled with stuffing, while the parcels contain vegan turkey individually wrapped in plant-based bacon rashers.

Another new addition is No Salmon En Croûte, puff pastry parcels containing vegan salmon made from jackfruit and oyster mushrooms. For those who aren’t a fan of meat alternatives, Sainsbury’s has expanded its Taste the Difference range to include the Festive Miso-Stuffed Butternut Squash and the Nut Roast with Tangy Spiced Orange & Cranberry Glaze.

Finally, the supermarket has launched a vegan cheeseboard called the Plant Pioneers Cheese Selection. It features four different plant-based cheeses — traditional cheddar, caramelised onion cheddar, blue cheese, and Wensleydale with cranberries. For dessert, Sainsbury’s is offering the Plant Pioneers Chocolate & Salted Caramel Star.

Vegan Christmas in the UK

A recent study found that 1 in 5 British households are planning an entirely vegan Christmas this year. The figures for 2020 were similar, with half of households catering for at least one vegan. Tesco’s plant-based turkey sold out by mid-December last year, while Waitrose reported that pre-orders of vegan Christmas food were up 700%.

In 2021, Waitrose has significantly expanded its vegan Christmas range, launching 20 new products including a first-to-market vegan lobster roll. The supermarket says more and more customers are preparing early for Christmas this year.

“As the majority of people weren’t able to celebrate with their loved ones as planned in 2020, they are focusing on making this Christmas as wonderful as possible,” said Waitrose Director of Own Brands Natalie Mitchell.

Share article: share

share

share

email