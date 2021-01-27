SCHILKIN Launches Vegan Liqueur Berlin Air Cold Coffee

Berlin-based spirits producer SCHILKIN is currently presenting its latest vegan creation: Berlin Air Cold Coffee. The new liqueur is described as fresh, cheeky, creamy, vegan, and spiced with a pinch of humour.



“Quality and taste of the liqueur are the most important things, but we want more! So we succeeded in creating a vegan liqueur that nevertheless has the special creaminess of a cream liqueur,” says Dr. Erlfried Baatz, one of the two managing directors of the company.

Firmly part of the brand essence of “Luft” is the creative processing of typical Berlin themes and specialities. With Berliner Luft Kalter Kaffee (Berlin Air Cold Coffee), SCHILKIN is now proving once again that people on the historic estate in the Kaulsdorf district also like to laugh at themselves once in a while.

Retailers will be supplied with 72 and 108-count displays as well as brightly coloured cartons. Berliner Luft Kalter Kaffee 18% vol. will be delivered to retailers in 0.7-litre bottles.

More information at www.schilkin.de.

Share article: share

share

share

email